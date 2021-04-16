In the near future, the Russian authorities are planning to resume rail links between Sochi and Minsk. This was announced on Friday, April 16, by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko, reports RIA News…

At the meeting, representatives of the allied states also discussed the launch of the Swallow project on the Moscow-Minsk route from April 30, which will go to the capital of Belarus every day.

According to Mishustin, the Russian government also wants to restore the pre-pandemic level of air traffic with the neighboring country in terms of passenger and cargo traffic.

Earlier in March, Crimean Deputy Prime Minister Georgy Muradov sent a proposal to the Belarusian authorities to open direct transport links. As Muradov noted, the peninsula is interested in exporting Belarusian goods from its ports to the Middle East and North Africa. Also, the republic’s authorities plan to increase the tourist flow.