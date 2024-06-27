Deputy Head of FAS Puzyrevsky Calls for Making Parallel Import Regime Permanent

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) advocates legislating parallel imports on an ongoing basis. The expediency of such a measure was stated by the deputy head of the department, Sergei Puzyrevsky, his words are quoted by Interfax.

He considers it necessary not to abandon such a mechanism in the long term, taking into account the increasing sanctions pressure of Western countries on Russia. The temporary nature of the norms, in his opinion, should be revised and made permanent. However, for bona fide foreign copyright holders who legally carry out their activities in Russia, as Puzyrevsky clarified, an exception can be made and “appropriate guarantees” can be retained for them.

The parallel import mechanism currently operating in the Russian Federation has brought certain benefits. We are talking, among other things, about maintaining a stable volume of goods, “which is necessary from the point of view of consumers,” and made it possible to reduce the level of influence of copyright holders on these processes. Securing such a mechanism of an indefinite nature at the legislative level will preserve a stable range of foreign products on the Russian market, Puzyrevsky summarized.

Related materials:

The parallel import program was launched in Russia in 2022 in response to the imposition of large-scale sanctions by Western countries. This tool allows domestic companies to import foreign goods into the country without the consent of the copyright holder, subject to the principle of international copyright exhaustion. This principle applies to those categories of foreign products that are not produced in the Russian Federation and the foreign manufacturer has refused to export.

Earlier, Roman Chekushov, director of the department of international cooperation and licensing in the field of foreign trade of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, announced the authorities’ decision to extend the parallel import program until 2025. At the same time, as he assured, the number of brands allowed to be transported to Russia will be reduced.