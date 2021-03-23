Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Young Legislators under the Federation Council, Ilya Nozechkin, wanted to release the heads of the councils of apartment buildings from paying insurance contributions to social funds. Writes about this “Parlamentskaya Gazeta” with reference to the first deputy head of the budget committee of the Federation Council Sergei Ryabukhin.

The publication notes that many of the elders at home are retirees. At the same time, contributions to the social insurance fund actually transfer this category of citizens to the category of working pensioners who do not have their pensions indexed.

The senator pointed out that some management companies pay their elders “wages in envelopes”. We are talking not only about elderly Russians, but also those who have not reached retirement age. “We want to legalize such payments so that everything is legal,” Ryabukhin explained.

He expressed the opinion that the innovation will lead to minor losses to the consolidated budget. However, the indirect effect of maintaining the housing stock and putting things in order will be large.

Earlier in March, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov announced the preparation of proposals for the indexation of pensions for working pensioners. Pensions for working pensioners stopped increasing back in 2016. The reason for this was the saving of the Pension Fund budget.