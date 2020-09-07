Russian International Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia is able to mediate within the battle between Cyprus and Turkey, if each international locations need it. Philenews studies.

The top of the Russian International Ministry assured the Cypriots that the deepening of Russian-Turkish cooperation wouldn’t in any manner have an effect on the dialogue with Nicosia. It’s famous that Moscow is able to contribute to a peaceable settlement of the battle between Cyprus and Turkey, if requested by each side. Lavrov harassed that immediately relations between Russia and Cyprus are pleasant and confidential.

Earlier it was reported that Russia within the type of Cyprus has discovered an surprising ally in Europe, which is obstructing the implementation of sanctions imposed on Moscow as a result of development of a bridge throughout the Kerch Strait and alleged cyberattacks on the German parliament.

The contradictions over the coast within the Jap Mediterranean arose in 1974 – then a coup d’etat befell in Cyprus, related to an try by Greece to annex the island. Turkey despatched troops to the north of Cyprus and proclaimed a Turkish Cypriot federal state there, later it was renamed the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The remainder of the island is now below the management of the federal government of the Republic of Cyprus. Turkey has repeatedly referred to as for joint growth of deposits by Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, permitting for cooperation with Russia.

Quick supply of reports – within the “Feed of the day” in Telegram