Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

Rheinmetall manufactured many vehicles and weapons on the Ukrainian side. According to a new report, the Kremlin attempted to have the head of the arms company assassinated.

Update from July 11, 9:35 p.m.: US intelligence agencies warned their German partners, according to a CNN-Report of a plan by the Russian government to kill Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger (see initial report). He was not the only target.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the alliance’s summit in Washington that there was a “pattern” in Russia of “carrying out hostile actions against NATO allies.” These included cyberattacks and poisonings. He did not comment on the CNN information in detail.

Report from the USA: Russia is said to have planned an assassination attempt on Rheinmetall boss

First report from July 11, 7:59 p.m.: Düsseldorf – The Russian government is said to have planned to murder the managing director of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger. This is reported by the US TV station CNN with reference to internal sources in the US intelligence services. According to them, the act of violence should have taken place at the beginning of the year.

According to the report, the assassination is part of a series of planned assassinations of arms industry executives in Europe. The companies have in common that their weapons are being supplied to Ukraine and are being used there in the war against Russia. The plan to kill the German Papperger is said to have been the most advanced.

Assassination attempt on Rheinmetall boss foiled: Kremlin wanted Papperger killed

When the US secret services got wind of the plan, they informed the German government, whose security services subsequently placed Papperger under special protection. An unnamed German representative of the federal government confirmed this to CNN confirmed, reports the TV station.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG. © Sepp Spiegl/Imago

For months, Russia has been conducting a sabotage campaign in Europe. There have been reports of arson attacks on warehouses linked to arms deliveries to Ukraine. Russia’s plans to murder European private citizens now represent a further escalation and show how far Russia is prepared to go.

Assassination attempt on Rheinmetall boss: US secret services foil attack on Papperger

The Russian acts of sabotage were also a topic at the NATO summit in Washington. Officials repeatedly warned of further arson, sabotage and assassination plans. This campaign has “strategic consequences,” an unnamed NATO official told CNNA spokeswoman for the US National Security Council said in a statement: “Russia’s intensifying subversion campaign is something we take very seriously and have been intensely focused on over the past few months.”

He continued: “The United States has discussed this issue with our NATO allies, and we are actively working together to detect and disrupt these activities. We have also made clear that Russia’s actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine.”

USA and Germany probably foil assassination attempt on Rheinmetall boss Papperger

Papperger’s company Rheinmetall is one of the largest German arms companies. Among other things, the 155 mm artillery shells are vital for the survival of Ukraine. In the coming weeks, Rheinmetall plans to open a factory for armoured vehicles in Ukraine. This is likely to be a thorn in Moscow’s side. After a series of successes at the beginning of the year, Russian efforts are stalling, and the country is currently barely able to compensate for the high losses on the front lines.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a statement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington CNNreport, which confirms the “hybrid war of aggression” that Russia is waging. “And that underlines once again that we as Europeans must protect ourselves as best we can and not be naive,” she added.

Assassination attempt on Rheinmetall boss foiled: Federal government refuses to comment

However, the federal government did not want to comment specifically on the report. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior responded to a request from the news agency AFP: “We cannot comment on the CNN report. Basically, the German government takes the threats posed by the Russian regime very seriously. Our security authorities are very vigilant and are acting accordingly, in close cooperation with our international partners.”

The German government will not allow itself to be “intimidated by the Russian threats,” the ministry spokesman also stressed. The government will “continue to do everything in its power to prevent possible threats in Germany.” Rheinmetall also did not want to comment on the CNNreport. The company is not allowed to comment publicly on issues of corporate security. “The necessary measures are always taken in regular consultation with the security authorities,” said a company spokesman for AFP. (fm/afp)