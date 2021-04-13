Russia is waiting for an explanation from Japan about plans to dump radioactive water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant into the ocean, where an accident occurred in 2011. This is stated in the official statement of the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia Maria Zakharova, published on website departments.

“We hope that the Japanese government will show the due degree of transparency and will inform the states concerned about its actions that may pose a radiation threat,” the letter says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also expressed the hope that Tokyo will seriously approach the issue and will do everything to minimize the negative impact of the discharge of water. The diplomats are counting on Japan’s permission to monitor radiation at the dump sites.

Zakharova also stressed that, when making decisions on the disposal of water, Japan did not consult with neighboring countries. Official information on this issue, as noted in the Foreign Ministry, does not include risk assessments for the ecology of the Pacific Ocean.

On April 13, the Japanese authorities officially allowed to drain water from the damaged Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant into the ocean. The tanks on the territory of the station accumulated 1.25 million tons of liquid that cannot be extracted technically.

On March 11, 2011, the strongest earthquake in the history of Japan, magnitude 9.1, occurred, which caused a tsunami with a wave height of more than 40 meters. The disaster struck the coast, causing an accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, where the reactor cooling system failed. This led to a breach of the tightness of structures and radioactive contamination of the area. About 300 thousand residents left the area around the station.