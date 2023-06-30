Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine after the founder of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, refused to sign any contracts with the Kremlin. Several prominent figures of the Russian armed forces were allegedly linked to the mercenaries. In particular, according to CNN, General Sergei Surovikin – the controversial protagonist of last week – would have been a ‘VIP’ member of Wagner, a sort of liaison between Prigozhin and the official military machine.

In fact, as President Vladimir Putin anticipated in recent days, the company is being dismantled in Russia: commanders and soldiers can individually sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense to enlist in the armed forces or they can emigrate to Belarus, where Prigozhin is allegedly based.

The head of the Duma defense committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said that a few days before Wagner’s rebellion attempt, the Russian defense ministry had announced that “all groups carrying out combat missions” would have to “sign a contract”. with the ministry. According to Kartapolov, Prigozhin did not sign the contracts and was informed that “Wagner was not going to take part in a special military operation. That is, funding and material resources will no longer be allocated to the Group.”

YELLOW ON LOT SUROVKIN AND PRIGOZHIN

The fate of Prigozhin remains shrouded in mystery, but also that of General Sergei Surovikin, amid rumors of arrest and interrogation. The Kremlin also refused to clarify the fate of General Surovikin. The New York Times, citing unnamed US intelligence sources, reported that Surovikin knew about the Wagner uprising and, according to the Financial Times and the Moscow Times, was allegedly arrested for it.

When asked by journalists if the Kremlin could clarify the situation regarding Surovikin, spokesman Peskov replied: “No, unfortunately not. I advise you to contact the Defense Ministry, it is its prerogative”. When asked if the Russian president continues to trusting Surovikin, Peskov then again bounced the question: “He is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and works with the Minister of Defense and with the Chief of the General Staff. Questions about structural units within the ministry should be directed to the defense ministry itself.”

To complete the picture, the revelations of Cnn: for the broadcaster, which refers to exclusive documents provided by the Dossier Center, the general was a ‘VIP’ member of Wagner. He would have his own badge with regular registration number. Surovikin would not have been the only prominent member of the armed forces ‘registered’ with the mercenary company: according to CNN, 30 other officers would have joined him. Surovikin hasn’t appeared in public since last Saturday, when Wagner marched towards Moscow before stopping 200km from the capital. Nicknamed ‘General Armageddon’ after his operations in Syria, Surovikin coordinated war operations in Ukraine for a time. It is not clear, says CNN, what membership in Wagner entails in detail for a figure of such importance. It cannot be excluded that the link with the mercenary company guaranteed economic benefits to the general.

Mystery around Surovikin and fog, at least, around Prigozhin. No official news about the Wagner leader has arrived yet. To journalists’ questions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov once again replied that he had no news on the whereabouts of the founder of the mercenary group. “I have no such information,” Peskov retorted curtly.

The only news on the fate of the chief Wagner had arrived two days ago from the Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko: Prigozhin would be in Belarus.

KULEBA

“Without Wagner it will be easier for our army. Putin has weakened as a result of the Prigozhin mutiny. But the main aspect of the failed coup is that the myth and legend of the strong and invincible Putin is over. He has found a agreement with Prigozhin, he did not eliminate him, he reached a compromise. Right now Putin feels vulnerable and many Russians have realized this. This story is not the end of the war but opens a new phase of the conflict”. This was stated by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at Otto e mezzo on La7.

“It is the Russian citizens who decide the fate of their country – he underlines -, we cannot impose certain decisions: it is the difference between us and them. Our task is to win on the battlefield, prevail on the negotiating table and make sure that this war does not happen again. The future of Russia will have to be decided by the Russian people”.

ZELENSKY

“History clearly shows that failed aggression always makes dictatorships weak. Indeed, this is what we are seeing in Russia right now: we are seeing their weakness, which we need so badly. The weaker Russia is, and the more its leaders fear mutinies and riots, the more afraid they will be of irritating us. Russia’s weakness will make it safe for others, and its defeat will solve the problem of this war,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, liaising with leaders of the European Council.

BORN, AGREEMENT ON STOLTENBERG TO BEGIN ANOTHER YEAR

Jens Stoltenberg, whose mandate expires at the end of September, will remain at the helm of NATO for another year. The Politico website reported it, citing four sources familiar with the decision. A US official said extending the secretary general’s mandate was a “done deal”. Asked if that was the case, a senior Western European diplomat replied “yes”, adding that “it will be formalized next week”. A senior diplomat from Eastern Europe and a senior NATO official also confirmed that there is consensus within the Alliance on an extension for Stoltenberg.