Russia | Wagner published an ISIS-style execution video, Putin’s human rights committee demands an explanation

In his comment, Wagner boss Prigozhin joked about the death of a prisoner and a “traitor” recruited into the ranks of mercenaries.

Russian The mercenary group Wagner published on its Gray Zone channel in the community service Telegram a video of the fight, in which the 55-year-old former Wagner fighter Yevgeni Nuzhin is killed by hitting him on the head with a stick.

The video reminds me of the terrorist organization Isis’s video games in the last decade.

The son of the mercenary killed in the video Ilya Nužin confirmed the authenticity of the video in an interview with the opposition channel Gulagu.net on Sunday evening by telling about the family’s grief, the newspaper says The Guardian.

Yevgeny Nuzhin was serving a 24-year sentence for a 1999 murder in a prison camp in Ryazan, until Wagner’s recruiters recruited him last July to fight in the Ukraine war. In the execution video, Nužin says that “4. In September, I implemented my plan to move to the Ukrainian side”.

So Nužin surrendered to Ukraine at the beginning of September. He then gave interviews to the Ukrainian media while a prisoner of war and told of his desire to run for president Vladimir Putin against.

On video Nužin says that he was walking on the street in Kyiv last Friday when he was hit on the head and lost consciousness. “I woke up in this basement and was told that I was going to be judged,” says Nužin.

Immediately after this, a person in a field suit hits him in the video with a club from the side to the head or neck. After the victim falls, another blow directly to the head follows.

It is unclear how a mercenary who was a prisoner of war and a former criminal prisoner could have walked free in Kiev. According to unofficial information, Nužin would have been involved in the exchange of prisoners, which Ukraine reported on Friday.

“There are a lot of questions and hopefully we will get clarity on this”, founder and director of Gulagu.net Vladimir Osetshkin commented to The Guardian.

A mercenary company Wagner’s owner and manager Yevgeny Prigozhin commented on the incident on Sunday in a mocking tone. As usual, Prigozhin made his statement on the website of Konkord, the catering company he owns community service in VK.

“I think the name of this film should be ‘The end of a dog for a dog,'” says Prigožin. “Intelligent directing, easy to watch in one sitting. I hope no animals were harmed during filming.”

On Monday, a group of members of the Human Rights Committee of the Russian Presidential Administration presented written questions to the head of the Russian Investigative Committee To Aleksandr Bastrykinsays the news site Medusa. The members of the committee want to know if Nužin has really been released from prison, if he appears in the video, who the other person appears in the video, and if the right of one’s own hand is implemented in it.

Claims were made on social media on Tuesday, according to which Bastrykin would have sought answers from Prigozhin, but this would have hit the law enforcement officer in the ear.