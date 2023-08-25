Even Wagner, after the death of the leader Evgheny Prigozhin, must swear allegiance to Vladimir Putin. The president of Russia has signed a decree which imposes an oath of “loyalty” on the part of the paramilitaries, including the volunteers involved in the territorial defense units. This was reported by the Ria Novosti news agency, according to which the objective of the provision – which also concerns Wagner – is to “create the spiritual and moral foundations for the protection of the Russian Federation, its independence and the constitutional order”.

The decree establishes that persons belonging to voluntary units cooperating in the fulfillment of the tasks assigned to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, belonging to military formations and corps stipulated by the Federal Law on Defense must take an oath before the Russian flag.

The spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, in the same hours assures that “legally there are no private military companies like Wagner”, while not wanting to comment on the future of Wagner and its future after the death of the two founders Evgheny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin. “On the other hand, there is the Wagner group which, as the President has said several times, contributed a lot to the success of the special military operation”, he explained.