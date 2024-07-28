Russia | Wagner fighters ambushed in sandstorm in Mali – Dozens dead and captured

Russia|According to Russian sources, Wagner’s manager was captured in a rebel ambush in Mali. The representative of the Russian Duma blames France for the ambush.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Dozens of Wagner fighters who fought in support of the Malian army were killed or captured in an ambush by the rebels in Mali. According to Russian sources, a well-known war blogger died in the ambush. Wagner’s leading figure Anton Jelizarov, known by the fighter name “Lotus”, remained a prisoner, but it is said that he was released in a prisoner exchange. The representative of the Russian Duma blames France for the ambush.

Dozens of Russian Wagner fighters were killed in a rebel ambush in Mali in West Africa on Sunday, according to the news agencies AFP and Reuters, as well as several Russian media and the Telegram channels of pro-Russian war bloggers.

Rebels fighting the Malian army ambushed a car convoy of the army and the Russian Wagner fighters fighting with it in Tinzawatene near the Algerian border due to a sandstorm.

The insurgents said they destroyed or captured large amounts of equipment and weapons and took prisoners.

According to the local authority, at least 15 fighters of the Russian mercenary army Wagner would have been killed or captured, AFP reports.

Russian Lenta.ru news site according to this, there would be at least 20, but possibly as many as 50, dead Wagner fighters.

The events are also told by Russians, among others Medusa and RBC.

Mali a military junta seized power and ousted the elected civilian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keitan in 2020. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by The government of Mali asked Wagner for support in the fight against the rebels. The Wagner forces have reportedly been operating in Mali since at least 2021.

When the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2023 died, the mercenary group was split up and merged directly under the Russian Ministry of Defense. Mali then signed a contract with the Russian state instead of Wagner.

The Malian army and the Wagner fighters have been accused of abuses against the civilian population. Wagner fighters have been accused of abuses in other African countries as well.

Russians Telegram channels of war bloggers confirm the death of dozens of Wagner fighters.

Russian propagandist Anastasija Kashevarova said on his Telegram channel, that the information about the deaths and captures of Wagner fighters in Mali is true. Kaševarova has previously served as Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as an assistant.

According to Kaševarova, there are well-known names among the dead, but she does not name them in her publication.

Russian and pro-Russian war blogger Semyon Pegovin According to the WarGonzo channel, among the dead is a supporter of Russia’s war in Ukraine Gray Zone -The administrator of the Telegram channel, whose identity is not generally known.

Also the Russian paramilitary Rusitsch group announced The death of the administrator of the Gray Zone.

Russian media according to information, captured in an ambush was forced, but later released, known by the fighter name “Lotus”. Anton Yelizarov.

When Yevgeny Prigozhin was still alive, Yelizarov was part of Wagner’s management. Also in the state-led organization after Prigozhin, Jelizarov obviously runs daily operational activities.

War blogger Boris Rozhin by Yelizarov would have already been released in a prisoner exchange. Rožin has often been seen as a war commentator on Russian state television channels.

Russian the accusing finger of the Duma pointed in the direction of France on Sunday.

The first vice-chairman of the Duma’s Committee on International Affairs Aleksei Tsepan according to the Western countries, especially the French, are behind the ambush of the rebels. Tšepa commented on the matter For Lenta.ru.

“We understand that behind all of this are primarily the French, who provoke, who finance,” Tšepa commented.

Mali is a former French colony. In 2022 the President of France Emmanuel Macron suspended its operations with the Malian army and announced France withdrawing its troops from Mali.