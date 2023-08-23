Russia | Wagner director Prigožin is suspected of having died in a plane crash – This is what is known about the situation

Ten people died in the plane crash. It is not entirely certain whether Prigozh was on the flight.

Wagner-the founder of the mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin owned by a private plane has fallen to the ground in Kuzhenkino in the Tver region near Moscow, news agencies say.

Ten people died in the plane crash. Among other things, the Russian state news agency Tass tellsthat Russia’s Prigozhin was on the passenger list.

According to Reuters, the Russian news agency Ria says that the remains of eight people have been found near the crash site.

A cup seven of those on board were passengers and three were crew members. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the plane was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

Among other things, editor of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal Yaroslav Trofimov says in X that the plane was an Embraer Legacy model private plane.

Uniform Leader of the Russia party Vladimir Rogov the manager claims on the Telegram that Wagner’s second-in-command, too Dmitry Utkin would have been on the plane.

So far, there is no definite information about the identity of the dead.

Wagner tells on his Telegram channel, that Prigozhin may have been on another plane, and may not have traveled on the crashed plane.

According to Wagner, it is not certain whether Prigozhin is dead. The group says that it will update more information on the matter on Telegram.