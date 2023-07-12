Wagner delivered a large quantity of weapons, military equipment and 2,500 tons of ammunition to the Ministry of Defence. T-90 and T-80 tanks, multiple rocket launchers and artillery systems were also delivered, ministry spokesman Irog Konashenkov said. A video showing off the surrendered heavy weapons has also been released.

One of the constant complaints in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rants against Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov was the lack of ammunition.

Meanwhile Prigozhin and his Wagner have been rehabilitated by Vladimir Putin, writes the Russian newspaper Nezavissima Gazeta according to which what had been presented as an armed mutiny is now described, by pro-Kremlin commentators, as a humble request in the form of a mutiny. But incriminating material about Prigozhin is presented in several public television services. And this signals a clash between the elites.

For its part, British intelligence cites new elements in favor of the thesis that General Sergei Surovikin, commander-in-chief of the Russian aerospace forces, was sidelined after the failed Wagner uprising on June 24th.

On July 10, the Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov appeared on TV for the first time since the Wagner uprising, recalls the daily bulletin of the London services. On this occasion, Gerasimov received a video briefing by Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov, Chief of Staff of the Aerospace Forces. Afzalov has been in office for four years, but his tenth is probably his first public appearance alongside Gerasimov. And given that Afzalov is Surovikin’s deputy, “the increased public profile of him, while Surovikin’s whereabouts are unclear, lends more weight to the assumption that Surovikin was sidelined after the mutiny.”

Considered close to Wagner, Surovikin has not been seen in public since June 24, while unconfirmed rumors have circulated that he has been arrested.

100 billion rubles withdrawn from banks during Wagner uprising

Russian citizens withdrew 100 billion rubles (equivalent to $1.1 billion) from banks during the panic following the march of Wagner mercenaries on Moscow. The figure, provided by the Russian Central Bank, is cited by the Moscow Times and Meduza. This is the highest demand for cash in Russia since the announcement of the mobilization last September, which triggered a wave of emigration abroad.

According to the Bank’s monthly report, there was a growing demand for cash in June which led to a liquidity outflow of 500 billion rubles. A fifth of the entire amount was withdrawn on June 23-24, during “internal political events in Russia”, namely the Wagner uprising. Russian first deputy prime minister Andrey Belousov, Meduza reports, said cash withdrawals in those days rose by 70-80% in southern Russia – including cities theaters of the uprising, such as Rostov, Voronezh and Lipetsk – to stabilize thereafter on the 26th.

The Russian central bank has assured that the spike in cash withdrawals has not “led to monetary policy problems”. Meanwhile, it should be remembered that the Wagner uprising had led to a collapse of the ruble.