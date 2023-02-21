Eugene Prigozhin returns to office and accuses Russian defense leaders of “high treason” for the alleged blockage of ammunition supplies, therefore, he added, of the attempt to destroy Wagner. “The Chief of Staff (Valery Gerasimov, ed.) and the Minister of Defense (Sergei Shoigu, ed.) are issuing orders left and right not to deliver ammunition to Wagner, and not to contribute to their transportation,” Prigozhin said in an audio published on Telegram, making one of the fractures within Russian power, usually kept implicit in the rivalry between the different factions, more evident than ever.

“It is direct opposition which means nothing less than an attempt to destroy our group which is tantamount to high treason, at a time when Wagner fights for Bakhmut, losing hundreds of mercenaries every day.” Wagner’s personnel “have no ammunition. A handful of servicemen have decided that this was their country, their people, they have decided that mercenaries must die when it suits them.” Prigozhin had already complained yesterday, in more subdued tones, about the failure to supply ammunition to Wagner.