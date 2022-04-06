Russia VR is exiting eastern freight traffic

The needs of Finland’s security of supply are taken into account in the downsizing of traffic.

Rail transport VR Group announced on Wednesday that it will move away from controlled freight traffic in the East in a controlled manner.

“VR Group’s Board of Directors is 6.4. has taken a decision to stop the eastern freight traffic from the government. With the decision, VR Transpoint, which handles freight traffic, will draw up a plan to reduce traffic, ”the company says in a press release.

EU sanctions do not, for the time being, obstruct rail traffic between the EU and Russia.

“The termination of VR’s freight contracts with domestic customers must therefore be handled in the manner specified in the agreements and negotiated with the customers. VR aims to shut down traffic as quickly as possible, but the estimate is that the process will take several months, ”the company says.

“Since the beginning of the war, the company has been working on an overall assessment, taking into account stakeholders and security of supply. The work has now been completed in these areas. The preparation of the decision has been an unfortunate long and difficult process, ”says VR Group’s Acting Director. managing director Topi Simola.

