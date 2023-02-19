Permanent representative Nebenzya: Russia will seek UN investigation into explosions at Nord Stream

Russia will press the relevant UN structures to investigate sabotage on the Russian Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, promised in broadcast TV channel “Russia 1”.

According to him, the UN has the ability to create mechanisms to investigate incidents similar to the Nord Stream explosions.

“The UN has created a lot of mechanisms for certain investigations. As you know, whether in Syria or in other places, when necessary, mechanisms are created,” he explained.

Earlier, Russia’s First Deputy Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, expressed hope that journalist Seymour Hersh, who published an investigation into the Nord Stream bombings, would be able to speak at a meeting of the UN Security Council. He also said that a vote on the organization’s investigation of sabotage could take place next week.