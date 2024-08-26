The Kremlin said on Monday that a Russian response to Ukraine’s incursion into the western Kursk region was inevitable and that ceasefire talks with Kiev were no longer on the table.

Thousands of Ukrainian troops entered Russian territory on August 6 in a surprise attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin said was aimed at strengthening Kiev’s position in upcoming negotiations and slowing the advance of Russian forces on the front.

“These hostilities cannot pass without an adequate response,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “The response is inevitable.”

Putin said Ukraine would receive “the response it deserves” without further explanation.

Peksov denied media reports that there were any ceasefire negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

“There were no negotiations… There are a lot of reports in the media about negotiations but not all of them are true,” he said.

“The issue of negotiations is no longer of great importance at the present time,” he added.