Moscow. Russia will continue its lunar program despite the recent failure of the Luna-25 mission, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“We know that you have to take difficult paths to reach the stars,” his spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, told reporters.

“The most important thing is to continue Russia’s unique space program,” which includes a lunar component, he insisted.

“The plans are very ambitious and they will be carried out,” Peskov said, stressing that the failure of the Luna-25 mission, the first to the Earth’s satellite since 1976, “is not a reason to despair.”

Almost half a century after Moscow’s last successful lunar mission, the Luna-25 probe collided with the lunar surface on August 19 after an incident during a pre-landing maneuver.

The director of the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos), Yuri Borisov, defended before Russian President Vladimir Putin, continuing the lunar exploration program despite this failure, at a time when the Russian space sector is experiencing difficulties.

In recent years, a new race to the Moon has begun. In addition to the United States, China and South Korea have joined.

India, which became the first nation to land a spacecraft near the Moon’s south pole, an unexplored area just after the Russian failure, will launch a satellite to study the Sun on September 2.