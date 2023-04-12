Home page World

After the Bezymyanny volcano, another volcano has now erupted on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia. International air traffic is now at risk.

Kamchatsky – A huge explosion on Saturday threw an ash cloud up to 12 kilometers high into the air. The Besymianny volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula erupted. A camera records the eruption of the volcano. Less than two days later, an ash cloud from the Schiweluch volcano threatens to paralyze international air traffic.

“Red Alert”: Volcanic eruption in Russia threatens international air traffic

The Russian volcano observatory KVERT issued a red alert warning for air traffic on Tuesday morning (April 11). This is reported by the Reuters news agency. Flights between Japan and the US could be affected by the volcanic eruption. The ash cloud is drifting west of the volcano. It is said that ash explosions of up to 15 kilometers in height can occur at any time.

Zhiweluch volcano throws huge clouds of ash into the sky

The Schiweluch volcano erupted at 6:15 a.m. local time. The region’s head, Oleg Bondarenko, wrote in a telegram that the ash cloud had spread over the villages of Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk, more than 70 kilometers away. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. A screenshot from a video of the ash cloud after the eruption on April 11, 2023 gives an idea of ​​the extent. In the photo, the gray clouds of smoke pile up almost unreal in the sky. According to initial findings, the volcano threw an ash cloud over 20 kilometers into the sky.

Gigantic ash cloud endangers international air traffic. The Zhiveluch volcano in Russia erupted on Tuesday (April 11, 2023). © Dmitry Levin/imago

Even the ash cloud from the Besymjanny volcano (3,000 meters) caused an alarm. The highest level of danger, red, was declared for aviation. According to the Russian civil defense, there was no danger to inhabited areas or tourist groups. The volcano is around 350 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital of the peninsula. Now the situation may be getting worse.

Volcanic ash paralyzed air travel in Europe

After the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull erupted in 2010, large parts of European airspace were closed for six days. More than ten million air passengers were affected at the time.

Located about 4,000 miles east of Moscow, the peninsula is one of the world’s highest concentrations of geothermal activity, with some 30 active volcanoes. Because of its volcanoes, geysers and thermal springs, Kamchatka is a dream destination for many nature lovers.

The “Volcanoes of Kamchatka” is one of the “most outstanding volcanic regions in the world with a high density of active volcanoes”, according to the Unesco World Heritage website. The most famous volcanoes of Kamchatka are:

Avachinsky

Vilyuchinsky

Mutnovsky

Gorely

Tolbachik

Klyuchevskaya Sopka

The 1200 km long and up to 450 km wide peninsula of Kamchatka has around 160 volcanoes, but only very few of them are still active. (ml with dpa material)