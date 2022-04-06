Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, known as the “eater of Finland”, is dead, confirms the Speaker of the Duma – Zhirinovsky, who fired special comments, also “predicted” the war in Ukraine

Zhirinovsky was rumored to be dead as early as the end of March, but then the information was swirled. Now Zhirinovsky’s death is confirmed by the same person who previously said this is still alive.

Russian long-term Member of Parliament for the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky is dead, says the Speaker of the Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. The news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others, reported on the matter.

Zhirinovsky’s health was known to have been poor for some time. The Russian news agency Ria Novosti had time to report at the end of March that Zhirinovsky was dead. Volodin refuted the allegation, but said Zhirinovsky was in a serious condition at the hospital.

Zhirinovsky has been in hospital since 2 February. According to various news sources, he had pneumonia and lung damage caused by the coronavirus omicron transformation. For example, the news agency Interfax has reported that more than half of Zhirinovsky’s lungs were destroyed.

Zhirinovsky has been reported to have received the coronavirus vaccine as many as eight times, the AFP news agency said.

President Volodin announced the death of Zhirinovsky in the Telegram messaging application and described it as an “irreparable loss to us all”.

“A bright, talented politician. A man who had a deep understanding of how the world worked and anticipates many things, ”Volodin wrote.

Zhirinovsky was born in Soviet-era Kazakhstan in 1946. He entered politics after studying Turkish language, philosophy, and law.

He co-founded the Russian Liberal Democratic Party. Zhirinovsky was not a true supporter or opponent of the Russian regime. He can be described as part of a systemic opposition, that is, a virtual opposition that remains loyal to the Kremlin.

The party is remembered for its many special initiatives. For example, it drove the return of areas lost by Russia, such as Alaska, to Russia. Russia sold Alaska to the United States in 1867.

Zhirinovsky was known for his speeches on enlargement. He said he hoped that one day Russian soldiers would be able to “wash their boots in the Indian Ocean”.

Zhirinovsky also appeared to have “predicted” Russia’s military action in Ukraine in a speech to the Duma last December. He even mentioned the date of February 22, the day the president Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the “People’s Republics” of Luhansk and Donetsk. Russia’s major invasion of Ukraine began two days later.

“This is the year when Russia will finally become a big country again and everyone has to keep their mouths shut.”

In April last year, Zhirinovsky said that only the Russian leader will decide what will happen in the world in the next 10 to 15 years.

IN FINLAND Zhirinovsky is remembered for his ultranationalist speeches. For example, in the fall of 2020 Evening News said that according to Zhirinovsky, Finland should have been occupied in 1939. Due to his statements, Zhirinovsky has been called a “Finnish eater”.

Indeed, Zhirinovsky was popular with Russians who longed to remember the Soviet Union and were disappointed with Communism, the Democrats, and Putin.

He was also known for his pathetic speeches against the United States, liberalism and communism. From time to time he made anti-Semitic statements, even though his father had a Jewish background.

His behavior was often unpredictable. For example, he threw a glass of juice at a liberal Boris Nemtsovin on the Duma televised session.

In 2006, Zhirinovsky demanded that all migratory birds arriving in Russia be shot due to bird flu. In his 1991 election speech, he promised, among other things, to reduce the price of vodka.

The Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, would lay wreaths at the Hietaniemi Heroes’ Tomb during his visit to Helsinki in April 1994.

During his visit to Finland, Vladimir Zhirinovsky also visited a nightclub in Helsinki.

In the 1999 election, Vladimir Zhirinovsky wrote his signature on the wrist of his supporter at a campaign ceremony in central Moscow.

Helsingin Sanomat interviewed Vladimir Zhirinovsky, chairman of the LDPR party, in his office in Moscow in April 2007.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded a medal to Zhirinovsky in the Kremlin in September 2016.