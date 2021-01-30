Russia Vladimir Putin’s alleged billion-palace has 17,691 square meters, a “water disco” and an underground ice rink – but it’s just the tip of the iceberg of the funds attached to the Russian president

Demonstrations in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were sparked by a video in which Navalnyi presents “Putin’s Palace”. The giant castle on the shores of the Black Sea is only a small part of all the property associated with the president. HS found out what is known about the palace and Putin’s assets.

Picket shouted aqua discotheque. They carried toilet brushes. This was seen a week ago all over Russia. There were demonstrations in more than a hundred cities.

Neither could a scream nor a toilet brush be understood unless one had seen a documentary called Putin’s Palace. On Youtube more than a hundred million times viewed, the document was produced by Russia’s most famous opposition figure Alexei Navalnyi. It tells of a billion palaces that Navalny said will be built for the Russian president To Vladimir Putin On the shores of the Black Sea.