The Western countries helped Ukraine plan the incursion into Russian territory, said on Friday the advisor to the Russian President and former Secretary of the Security Council of the country, Nikolai Patrushev.

“The operation in the Kursk region (…) was planned with the participation of NATO and Western intelligence services,” Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

According to Patrushev, the countries of the Atlantic Alliance have helped kyiv with weapons, military instructors and constantly providing intelligence information.

The Russian military also rejected Washington’s claims that it was not involved in the attack on the Russian region, which began on August 6 and where kyiv, according to its military command, controls more than 1,100 square kilometers.

“The US always says one thing and does another. Without its direct participation and support, kyiv would not risk entering Russian territory,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mikhail Sheremet told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti that the world is now on the brink of a new world war.

“Taking into account the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and irrefutable evidence of the massive involvement of foreigners in the attack on Russian territory“One could conclude that the world is on the brink of a third world war,” the lawmaker said.

In this sense, he added, the responsibility for this falls entirely on Western countries.

This Monday, The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, said that about 121,000 people had already been evacuated from the border areas with Ukraine. and another 60,000 would be moved to safer locations later.

Smirnov also said Ukrainian forces were in control of 28 villages in Kursk territory, where some 2,000 people live, their fate unknown.

Meanwhile, The Ukrainian military command claims to have already captured 82 Russian towns in a surprise offensive that began on August 6. and controls 1,150 square kilometers of Russia.

According to the Ukrainian presidential office on Friday, kyiv’s attack is intended to “persuade” Russia to enter into “fair” negotiations. “The military tool is being used objectively” in the Kursk region “to persuade Russia to enter into a process of fair negotiations,” Mikhail Podoliak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on the social network X.