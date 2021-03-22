Russia Vladimir Putin vacationed in the forests of Siberia – a compilation of photos from a batch trip of Russian leaders

Any obstacles do not hold on to the controls of an army off-road vehicle Vladimir Putinia. It is an image that is hoped to be strengthened when the Office of the President of Russia publishes pictures and videos of Putin hunting, fishing or moving in difficult conditions.

The president is often accompanied by a long-time defense minister and creditor Sergei Shoigu. In pictures taken on a fishing trip a few years ago, the men were lounging without a shirt on the deck of the boat. PR tricks often cause confusion.

In 2011, the president went on a diving trip in the Black Sea and managed to find two 15th-century amphorae in the bottom. However, pictures published of the situation showed that no algae or vegetation from the sea had been caught in the pots. That time, Putin’s office had to admit the situation was staged.

Now, in pictures published by the Russian President’s Office, holidaymakers Putin and Shoigu are driving an army SUV and enjoying a wilderness lunch in the Siberian taiga.

