Monday, March 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia Vladimir Putin vacationed in the forests of Siberia – a compilation of photos from a batch trip of Russian leaders

by admin
March 22, 2021
in World
0

Any obstacles do not hold on to the controls of an army off-road vehicle Vladimir Putinia. It is an image that is hoped to be strengthened when the Office of the President of Russia publishes pictures and videos of Putin hunting, fishing or moving in difficult conditions.

The president is often accompanied by a long-time defense minister and creditor Sergei Shoigu. In pictures taken on a fishing trip a few years ago, the men were lounging without a shirt on the deck of the boat. PR tricks often cause confusion.

In 2011, the president went on a diving trip in the Black Sea and managed to find two 15th-century amphorae in the bottom. However, pictures published of the situation showed that no algae or vegetation from the sea had been caught in the pots. That time, Putin’s office had to admit the situation was staged.

Now, in pictures published by the Russian President’s Office, holidaymakers Putin and Shoigu are driving an army SUV and enjoying a wilderness lunch in the Siberian taiga.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was photographed on Sunday driving an off-road vehicle in the Siberian taiga.­Picture: Office of the President of Alexey Druzhin / Russia

Putin enjoys performing in the role of driver.­Picture: Office of the President of Alexey Druzhin / Russia

President Putin in terrain in the Siberian taiga.­Picture: Office of the President of Alexey Druzhin / Russia

Putin and Shoigu stopped on their trip to a wood workshop.­Picture: Office of the President of Alexey Druzhin / Russia

Occasionally lunch was enjoyed in batches.­Picture: Office of the President of Alexey Druzhin / Russia

Putin and Shoigu in the cabin of an off-road vehicle.­Picture: Office of the President of Alexey Druzhin / Russia

.
#Russia #Vladimir #Putin #vacationed #forests #Siberia #compilation #photos #batch #trip #Russian #leaders

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

'Life should be beautiful for everyone, but it is manipulated by a few'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.