This Friday, December 8, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, with around 20 years in power, announced his interest in participating in the presidential elections set for March 2024 and achieving a fifth term. In the midst of a war with Ukraine, the country faces several economic challenges, following the sanctions imposed by the West, after it ordered the invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022. Meanwhile, the opposition questions the legitimacy of the elections, which They will last 72 hours. The question of who will challenge Putin at the polls is added.

From March 15 to 17, 2024, the presidential elections will be held in Russia. This was decided by the Upper House of the Russian Parliament on Thursday, December 7. Now, the head of state, Vladimir Putin, confirms that he will seek re-election.

“Putin confirmed that at a time of historic election and challenge, he is willing to act based on the interests of the country and its citizens,” said Valentina Matviyenko, president of the Senate.

Although it was an open secret, Putin finally confirmed that he will be a candidate in the elections, which would keep him in power until 2030, being the president who has been in office longer than any other ruler of Russia since Josef Stalin, even surpassing the 18 years of Leonid Brezhnev’s rule.

“I understand that now I can’t do anything else. “I will present my candidacy in the elections for president of the Russian Federation,” said Putin, at the end of a ceremony for the Day of the Hero of the Fatherland.

The president enters an electoral race to try for a fifth term, although the law initially allowed a president to serve only two successive four-year terms.

But in 2008 a constitutional amendment was made, which extended each period from four to six years. While further reforms in 2020 allowed Putin to run for two more six-year terms after 2024.

Unopposed elections

With more than 70% approval, according to the poll published by the Public Opinion Fund, Putin would win the elections with certainty. Furthermore, without an opponent who can oppose the current ruler. At the moment, it is unknown about other possible candidates.

The call for the elections, indicated the president of the Russian Senate, marks the beginning of the presidential campaign. The ruling party, United Russia, immediately announced its support for the Kremlin leader.

For now, one of the strongest figures in Putin’s opposition, Alexei Navalny, has been imprisoned since 2022, sentenced to nine years in prison for a fraud case. He was accused of stealing $4.7 million in donations given to his organizations, which Russian Justice described as “extremist” and which are now banned, such as Navalni’s anti-corruption foundation.

However, Navalny and human rights organizations point to his arrest and the accusations against him as part of the Kremlin’s campaign to keep him away from political life, like other opposition leaders.

Alexey’s @navalny Lawyers stood all day in front of IK-6, his current colony, and IK-7, a colony of the special regime in the Vladimir region. Everywhere they were told to “wait”, and in the end they were denied entry. The fact that we can’t find Alexey is particularly worrying… — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) December 8, 2023



Politicians opposed to Putin have expressed their constant concern about the persecution of any organization or party that declares itself contrary to the current president’s line or criticizes his management. They even believe that the elections are part of “a democracy that adorns what they consider the corrupt dictatorship of Putin’s Russia.” At the same time, a group of other candidates, with no chance of succeeding, will appear in the March elections next year, they say, “in what has become a carefully staged imitation of democracy.”

In addition, they harshly criticize that the elections take three days. “Voting over three days has become traditional for our electoral system,” responded the president of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Ela Pamfilova.

However, the opposition believes that the time is very long and could open the door to electoral fraud, as well as the difficulty, they say, in controlling the scrutiny.

The introduction of three-day voting took place for the first time in the Covid-19 pandemic, within the framework of the controversial constitutional referendum, which now enables Putin to serve two additional presidential terms, each of six years.

The challenges of Putin’s Russia

Ruling Russia since 2000, Putin faces several challenges heading into what would be his fifth term. One of them, the war in Ukraine that began in 2022 and has not yet ended, despite the Russian military offensive, which has meant a deterioration, albeit slight, in Putin’s image.

The announcement of being a candidate was officially communicated this Friday, December 8, to the head of the Parliament of the People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR), Artiom Zhoga, who expressed his unconditional support for the president.

“I am sure that together we will definitely achieve all our goals and we will be able to say to our children and grandchildren: we and our comrades in arms did everything possible for you, we live, work and fight for your future. And they will be proud of us,” Zhoga added.

“All of us, I say with certainty, in the reunified territories, all of Russia, support him. He is our president, with Vladimir the victory will be ours. We are very happy that he listened to our request,” said the parliamentarian.







01:48 © france24

In economic matters, the war also meant strong sanctions from the West, which were exacerbated by labor shortages, inflation and high interest rates. And the military mobilization of Moscow and the departure of thousands of Russians since the invasion of Ukraine caused a shortage of labor, mainly in highly qualified areas such as technologies, raising unemployment to a historic low of 2.9%.

“This means that economic growth will be limited on the supply side, as a result of which annual GDP growth rates will fall from around 3% in 2023 to close to 1-2% potential,” noted Dmitry Kulikov. , director of the ACRA rating agency.

For his part, Putin praised Russia’s “good economic health” on Thursday, December 7, and stated that he expects the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow 3.5% this year, compared to a 2.1% contraction in 2022.

Around 110 million people have the right to vote in Russia, although on average between 70 and 80 million people participate. In the 2018 elections, participation was 67.5%.







01:08

With Reuters, EFE and local media.