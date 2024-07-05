Russia | Vladimir Kara-Murza, who criticized Putin, was taken to the hospital

Russia|Concerns have been raised about Kara-Murza’s health, especially after opposition politician Alexei Navalny died in prison in February.

5.7. 21:13

Russian a journalist belonging to the opposition Vladimir Kara-Murza has been transferred on Thursday evening to a hospital intended for prisoners in the Omsk region of Siberia, reported the international AFP and Reuters.

Kara-Murza’s wife tells about the move, Evgenia Kara-Murza, who has published the information on social media. He says that lawyers have not been allowed to meet Kara-Murza and verify his well-being.

Kara-Murza has been poisoned twice, in 2015 and 2017. She suffers from a nerve disease called polyneuropathy, which, according to AFP, is a result of these poisoning attempts.

Investigative journalism network Bellingcat has come to that to the result, that before the poisoning attempts, the Russian security service FSB shadowed Kara-Murza. Kara-Murza herself also believes that the FSB was behind the poisonings.

Kara-Murza’s health is feared to have deteriorated in the hospital, where, according to AFP, she has lived in harsh conditions.

Evgenia Kara-Murza fears that her husband’s lawyers will not be able to try another meeting before next week.

Kara-Murza has been Russian and Vladimir Putin a top reviewer for years. He has criticized the war of aggression in Ukraine and demanded Western countries to impose sanctions on Russia.

In April 2022, Kara-Murza was arrested. A year later he was read to judgment for treason, spreading false information about the Russian army and belonging to an unwanted organization.

Special care has been taken for Kara-Murza’s health after the opposition politician who criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin Alexei Navalny died in February in Siberia.