Home policy

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

The Russian army is apparently violating Polish airspace. A missile or drone belonging to the Moscow regime may have landed in Poland.

Tyszowce – In Poland, the war in Ukraine, which violated international law and which Vladimir Putin’s Moscow regime started in February 2022, is very close. And Germany’s neighbor has now apparently been given another clear example of this.

Poland reports airspace violation: Probably missile or drone from Russia

This Monday (26 August) there was apparently another violation of Polish airspace by Russia. The Polish online portal RMF24 and the Ukrainian news site Ukrainian Pravda.

According to the report, the Polish army declared that its own airspace had been violated by a “flying object” during Russian air strikes on neighboring Ukraine on Monday morning. Until early Monday evening (as of 5 p.m.) it was unclear what type of military flying object it was – a drone or a missile is considered likely.

The Polish Air Force had to take off because of a Russian aircraft in its own airspace. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Björn Trotzki

Russian drone crashed on Polish soil? Warsaw reports search operation

According to reports, General Maciej Klisz reported that it was probably a drone that could have crashed on Polish territory and was currently being searched for near the Polish border town of Tyszowce (around 2,100 inhabitants). This was preceded by Russian air strikes on the western Ukrainian town of Chervonohrad (almost 66,000 inhabitants), which is only about 15 kilometers from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

As the Ukrainian Pravda writes that the suspected drone could also have landed on the Ukrainian side. However, this is not yet certain. There has been no reaction to the report from Kiev so far. The Kremlin regime of autocrat Vladimir Putin has also not commented on the accusations from Warsaw.

Russian attacks on Western Ukraine: NATO fighter jets took off

According to reports, Polish fighter jets took off on the eastern flank of the NATO defense alliance because of Russian air strikes on the western Ukrainian region of Lviv. This is a standard procedure of the Polish military after a suspected Russian missile entered Polish airspace for 39 seconds near the village of Oserdów in the Lublin Voivodeship on March 24, 2024.

As the Ukrainian Pravda As further reported, Romania found the remains of a suspected Shaded drone in the Danube Delta area on the border with Ukraine last week. The Russian regime is using the insidious Shaded drones, made in Iran, against Ukrainian cities. (pm)