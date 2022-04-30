“It is quite It is unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace“. These are the words of the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Peter Hultqvist in relation to yesterday’s violation by a Russian reconnaissance plane of Swedish airspace.” Of course, we will diplomatically oppose this. The action is unprofessional and, given the general security situation, extremely inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty should always be respected“.

The Scandinavian country’s general staff had previously announced that “a Russian AN-30 aircraft violated Swedish airspace on Friday evening”. The entire incident was followed up and documented.