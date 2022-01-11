Russia Viktor Shenderovich, a Kremlin critic classified as a “foreign agent” in December, fled Russia

A satirist and radio voice Shenderovich said his life has been threatened.

Known russian satirist Viktor Shenderovich has left Russia.

Shenderovich is best known for the television satire he wrote Kukli or Nuket. He has also acted as the radio voice for radio station Eho Moskvy.

The Doll Satire was abolished in 2002. Putin became President of Russia in 2000.

Viktor Shenderovich is a 63-year-old member of the Russian Writers’ Union, who has written numerous books.

Most recently Shenderovich has been pressured, at least by the nickname Putin’s chef, a well-known conglomerate and oligarch Jevgeni Prigožin. In addition to a catering company serving the Kremlin, Prigožinin has holdings in a private army in Wagner and a company called a troll farm that distributes propaganda online.

Prigozini’s company Concord announced in December that it would sue Shenderovich for comments on his statements on Eho Moskvy. Shenderovich has already been ordered in court to pay compensation to Prigožin.

Shenderovich wrote on Tuesday On Facebookthat he is facing the threat of imprisonment. Shenderovich said he left Russia, but did not say where. According to Shenderovich, he has been harassed and persecuted for two decades. His life has also been threatened.

According to Shenderovich, the decree issued in December declaring him an agent of foreign power is precisely intended for him to leave Russia himself.

News agency AFP says the Kremlin is commenting on Shenderovich’s departure, saying he is fleeing justice. According to the Kremlin, listing as a “foreign agent” would have nothing to do with a man’s departure.

According to AFP, Prigožin commented on Shenderovich’s departure, noting that Shenderovich “shoved his pants out of fear.”

Shenderovich is the latest departure from a continuum in which several declared foreign agents have left their homeland of Russia. Shenderovich welcomed in comments to a Facebook post, for example, The Insider, editor-in-chief of the investigative journalism site Roman Dobrohotov. The Insider was declared a foreign agent in the summer, after which a search of Dobrohotov’s home was carried out.

The Projekt website has also been declared an agent of foreign power. Its editor in chief Roman Badanin has fled to the United States.

Declaring a foreign agent officially means that those on the list have to report accurately to the authorities about their financial dealings. In addition, they must initialize all of their social media content with a sentence that indicates their apparent status.

AFP equates the agent declaration directly with Soviet-era legislation in which people or other legal entities could be declared enemies of the state.

Various organizations are also banned in Russia, most recently Memorial, an organization that investigates the fate of victims of persecution.

Shenderovich has, for example, called Putin a dictator whose “archetype is somewhere [Slobodan] Milosevic and [Muammar] Gaddafi Russia as a ‘nuclear-armed Venezuela’.

The comments are From Yle’s Outside Documentary from 2015.