Russia | Viktor But, an arms dealer who is celebrated as a national hero in Russia, took the membership card of the staunch nationalist party

The LDPR, i.e. Liberal Democratic Party, is the creation of Viktor Žirinovski, known as the Finland-eater. It may be that Buti will be offered a seat as a member of parliament.

“Death merchant” a well-known Russian Viktor But has taken the first step in politics and joined the staunchly nationalist liberal democratic party LDPR, reports the Russian media Gazeta.ru on Twitter.

Despite their name, liberal democrats are neither liberals nor democrats. Founder and long-time leader of the party Vladimir Zhirinovsky was also known as the “Finnish eater” in the 1990s. Zhirinovsky died last spring.

In the picture published on Twitter, the current leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky and Viktor But are apparently holding But’s membership book. Žirinovski will also be present at the event in the form of a large-sized photograph.

Victor But was sentenced to twenty-five years in prison in the United States for arms trafficking, but he was released last Thursday in a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia. Russia, on the other hand, released the American basketball player by Brittney Grinerwho had been convicted of a drug offence.

But was arrested in 2008. Before that, he was one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers for almost twenty years.

In Russia, But has been welcomed as a national hero. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova commenting on the return as “a real New Year’s gift”. According to Moskalkova, “feelings of happiness fill everyone who has followed the fate of this truly wonderful person”.

Is it is possible that Viktor Buti, who took the party’s membership card, will be given a seat in the Russian Duma.

A former intelligence service officer is also an MP from the ranks of the Liberal Democrats Andrei Lugovoia suspected Putin critic Alexander Litvinenko poisoning in London in 2006.

Britain has issued a wanted notice for Lugovoi, but Russia will not hand him over. President Vladimir Putin has instead awarded him with a badge of honor.

Victor But gave his first real television interview over the weekend, reports news agency AFP.

In an interview with the RT channel, But praised Putin and announced that he supports the war of aggression against Ukraine “with all his heart”. He praised how great it is to be in Russia again and to breathe the “air of freedom”.