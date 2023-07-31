Final Fantasy XVI: How to get the eikons and how they work | EarthGamer

The sample analyzed is 1,500 people divided between all regions of Russia and took place in June 2023. This is clearly a single study, so it is of limited value and was conducted by collecting responses from people already very interested in video games: it is not an analysis that it also takes into account more “casual” players. Nonetheless, it offers some interesting information.

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russia it has obviously caused different reactions from all over the world and from different markets. Although not the most important, the gaming market has also had to adapt to the situation and the response of most of the big companies has been to close their offices in Russia and stop distributing their games and hardware. Obviously, however, gamers have not stopped playing: how did they do it though? Of course the answer is there piracy which according to a recent report has grown more and more.

Data on piracy in Russia

Steam is active in Russia but it is not possible to buy games or use Russian credit cards

Based on the survey, 69% of people questioned have admitted to pirating a game in 2022. 27% have pirated at least three and 20% say the figure goes up to 10 or more. 51% said they illegally downloaded more games in the past year than the previous year.

This means that only 31% of the people who answered did not pirate a game last year and the majority of them said they did not because they believe it is wrong to do so. Only 7% said they simply didn’t buy/pirate a game in 2022.

The exact figures aren’t of interest to us, but they point out how Gabe Newell’s opinion – head of Valve – is probably always the correct one: piracy is often more of a “distribution problem”; if a game cannot be accessed easily and legally, only then will most players decide to pirate.

The report makes estimates related to how much Western publishers may have lost in terms of earnings since they blocked sales in Russia, but the truth is that the economic situation in Russia is very complex and for most of the population, video games are an unaffordable luxury, block sales or not.

Among the most recent events related to Russia is the fact that the Nintendo eShop has closed its doors for good.