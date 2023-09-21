This Thursday, Russia temporarily and with immediate effect banned gasoline and diesel exports in order to stabilize the domestic market. The ban does not apply to fuel supplied to members of the Eurasian Economic Union, led by Moscow and made up of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. Russia is the fourth largest diesel producer in the world, after the United States, China and India.

Although the measure does not have a direct effect on EU countries – where purchases of Russian fuel were already prohibited – the foreseeable departure of a significant volume of diesel from the already tense international market has caused a rebound of around 5% in the wholesale price of diesel in the Old Continent, until the threshold of 1,000 dollars (988 euros) per ton is exceeded. The crude Brentthe benchmark in Europe, left behind the red numbers of the initial stretch of the day to close the session in a draw.

More information

“Temporary restrictions will help saturate the fuel market, which in turn will reduce prices for consumers,” Vladimir Putin’s government said in a statement. According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, the measure will prevent “gray” fuel exports, referring to sales through channels not authorized by the Kremlin. These types of operations have multiplied as a result of the forceful Western sanctions on Moscow, which has forced Russian producers – accustomed, before the war, to placing their product in the EU – to urgently look for new buyers.

Key input in the Russian countryside

In recent months, Russia has suffered from gasoline and diesel shortages. Wholesale fuel prices have skyrocketed, although retail prices have a cap to try to curb them in line with official inflation. The crisis has been especially painful in some areas of Russia’s southern breadbasket, where fuel is crucial to harvesting the grain harvest. Politically, a serious fuel price crisis could be uncomfortable for the Kremlin’s interests on the eve of the presidential elections in March.

Externally, the temporary ban on Russian exports is a wake-up call for the income statements of Western oil companies, which will most likely see their already juicy refining margins increase. After a few months of relative relaxation, buoyant consumption and declining inventories – in both cases, greater than anticipated – have once again put diesel in the eye of the storm. Although the rise in fuel prices has been general, it has been especially accentuated in the case of diesel, still vital in transport, industry and the countryside.

More information

Traders claim that the fuel market has been affected by factors such as the maintenance of oil refineries, bottlenecks on railways and the weakness of the national currency, the ruble, which makes fuel prices cheaper and – therefore – incentivises. fuel exports. In the first 20 days of September, Russia has already cut its maritime diesel exports by almost 30% compared to the same period in August, according to data from operators and the LSEG.

“To stabilize the situation in the fuel market, the Government has increased the volumes of mandatory supply of motor gasoline and diesel to the raw materials exchange,” reads the Executive’s statement. “Daily control of fuel purchases has also been established for the needs of agricultural producers with a rapid adjustment of volumes.” Last year, the Eurasian country exported 4.8 million tons of gasoline and almost 35 million tons of diesel, seven times more.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter