Russia Venäjä päivitti ”vieraan vallan agenttien” listaansa – mukana kaksi Pussy Riotin jäsentä ja tunnettu satiirikko

A total of 111 names have already been added to the list, and being on it means, among other things, strict financial requirements.

Russian Ministry of Justice added new names to its “foreign power agent” list on Thursday, news agency Reuters and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC tell.

Torstaisen lisäyksen joukossa on kaksi taidekollektiivi Pussy Riotin jäsentä, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Veronika Nikulšina, as well as a well-known satirist Viktor Shenderovich, which became known for its political satire in the 1990s.

To the list Exposure means, among other things, that those who do so have to report accurately to the authorities on their financial activities. In addition, they must initialize all of their social media content with a sentence that indicates their apparent status.

Pussy Riot otti ilon irti pakollisesta alustuksesta, sillä kollektiivi twiittasi virallisen vastauksensa olevan ”1. lol 2. we don’t stamp our content, the government can stamp their asses if they want 3. we’re going to complain [päätöksestä] 4. Russia will be free. “

Lol stands for English words Laughing out loud, in Finnish to laugh out loud.

Tolokonnikova on yksi Pussy Riotin perustajista, minkä lisäksi hän on riippumattoman Mediazona-median perustaja.

Mediazona, meanwhile, was added to the list in September because the Russian Ministry of Justice considered it receiving foreign funding. However, according to Mediazona, the funding was revenue from Google’s advertising activities.

Russian the authorities have tightened their grip on people and those who criticize it. For example, a total of 111 entities have now been classified as “foreign authorities”. By the end of 2020, there were only 17 names on the list.

The Kremlin has denied that the list is being used to persecute the media, arguing that legislation is needed to protect the country from foreign interference.