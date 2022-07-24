Russia | Valery Solovei from Moscow reveals such wild things about the inner circles of the Kremlin that experts consider the information suspicious – now Solovei tells HS what his claims are based on

Valeri Solovei laid flowers on Moscow’s Pushkin Square in August 2020 to show support for opposition protesters in Russia and Belarus.

Russian ex-professor Valeri Solovei reveals incredible news from the conveyor belt about the inner circles of the Kremlin, and many follow them. Now he tells HS why we should believe this information.

Is it Russian leader Vladimir Putin terminally ill? Does he have Parkinson’s and cancer?

Is his supposed spouse Alina Kabaeva pregnant and expecting a daughter? And is the child’s father unhappy with both the pregnancy and the gender of the future child?

Did the chairman of the Russian Security Council, the “hawk of hawks” try Nikolai Patrushev recently poisoned?