The Russian strike coincided with military pressure in the southern axis against the Ukrainian forces. These field moves were considered by a Russian military expert to herald the imminent end of the war and the failure of the counter-attack after the losses suffered by Kiev, especially the armored vehicles and tanks, while another Ukrainian believes that Russia’s losses during the past week have doubled, which prompts Moscow to search for a settlement, during their conversation with the website Sky News Arabia.

Russian counterattack

In the early days of the counterattack, the bill was exorbitant, according to statistics, the losses of Ukraine on all combat axes amounted to 3,715 soldiers, 52 tanks (8 Leopard tanks and 3 AMX-10 wheeled tanks), 207 armored vehicles, 5 aircraft, 2 helicopters, 48 Field artillery, 134 vehicles, and 53 drones.

In a related context, the Ukrainian army said yesterday that Russia carried out 43 air strikes, 4 missile strikes and 51 attacks from missile launchers within 24 hours.

In this regard, Hoffman Marchenko, an expert at the Russian National Center for Military Studies, says that Moscow adopts the theory of the French general, Napoleon Bonaparte, “the best means of defense … attack”. It is difficult to penetrate the territory under the control of the Russian forces (the first line of defense), which is in the face of the Ukrainian counterattack, and the Russian bombardment with artillery and missiles, as well as march attacks.

Marchenko explains, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the factors that failed to penetrate the Russian first line of defense, including:

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka Dam near Kherson, especially when crossing the Dnipro River, squandered the chances of undermining the Russian positions there, regardless of the exchange of accusations between the two sides.

The muddy terrain will, of course, delay the movement of heavy weapons, tanks, and tracked vehicles, in addition to the difficulty of erecting trenches and establishing fortifications with fighting points in the southern regions.

The Russians are fighting in well-prepared and equipped positions, especially the Bakhmut axis in the east and Zaporizhia in the south.

The Ukrainians are finding it extremely difficult to break through the Russian defense lines on 7 directions of the front, which are protected by a “sea of ​​mines”, heavy artillery and drones.

Much of the Ukrainian equipment designed to penetrate the defense has been destroyed during the past two weeks, and passing through minefields along the front lines has become a real challenge to the march of Western supplies and support.

The ground threat is not the only problem facing the Ukrainian forces, as they are under intense fire from Russian helicopters and drones, and they lack adequate air power to protect them.

fortifications in front of the tanks

Ukrainian forces are trying to remove the Russian forces from the ruined suburbs of Bakhmut, whose battles lasted more than 6 months and ended in favor of Moscow. Kiev said it had regained control of about 100 square kilometers of its territory in about one week of starting its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

The Ukrainian intensification of the stages of the counterattack will be in successive stages, and the failure to announce any large-scale successes of the counterattack does not mean absolute credit for the attack, because the war is long according to the calculations of the West and the Russians as well, with each side sticking to its demands.

Alexandrovich Yevgeny, a military specialist at the Ukrainian National Institute, confirmed that the southern front, located between Zaporizhia towards the Sea of ​​Azov, is the area that serves as a corridor linking the Russian lands, and Crimea has become the most fortified area ever after the Russians took advantage of the time to prepare for the counterattack in fortify their lines of defense.

Yevgeny adds, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Russia relied on directing all eyes to the Bakhmut axis during the past months, in order to fully fortify the south and the regions it annexed in more than one direction:

The area from Zaporizhia to the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov has become a succession of minefields.

Concrete barricades to repel tanks, known as “Dragon’s Tooth”, strong firing positions and deep trenches.

Russia placed artillery batteries in fortified centers that could shower battlefields with explosive dana.

Control of the heights and the use of drones on the first front lines.

Yevgeny points to the approval of the Moscow Duma, last week, of a new bill that would allow the Ministry of Defense to sign contracts with convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine, and allow Russia to compensate for any human losses without costly conscription, financially and militarily.

During the past hours, Ukraine halted its counterattack on Russian-controlled areas, with the aim of re-evaluating its war strategy, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).