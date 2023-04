How did you feel about the content of this article?

Advertisement of the Wagner paramilitary group in Moscow, Russian capital | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Authorities in Russia are using surveillance cameras to track young men qualified for mandatory military service, according to military sources.

“To find out where the recruit lives, surveillance cameras are used in Moscow,” said Maxim Loktev, chief military commissioner in the Russian capital, according to the TASS news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week enacted a law that seeks to sanction men of fighting age who do not want to serve in the armed forces as conscripts or reservists.

Russian law prohibits conscripts from leaving the country from the moment they receive notification of the obligation until they report to the enlistment center. They have two weeks to report after being notified in writing or electronically.

If a young person does not present himself at the place of enlistment within 20 days, he is temporarily prevented from opening a business, obtaining a driver’s license, buying a property or applying for a bank loan.