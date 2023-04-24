Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

The Ukrainian Wuhledar: Countless tank wrecks are on fields. © dpa

The city of Wuhledar is one of Russia’s greatest setbacks in the course of the Ukraine war. But Putin’s army is apparently starting a new attempt.

Munich – Wuhledar is in Ukraine war representative of one of the biggest setbacks by Russia and Vladimir Putin. Now the Russian army seems to want to make another attempt to take the city. At least that’s the opinion of the Ukrainian military. According to regional military spokesman Oleksiy Dmitrashkowski on Ukrainian state television, the city in the south-west of the Donzek region has come under increasing fire in recent days.

Ukraine war: New attack on Wuhledar – military spokesman sees “scorched earth tactics”

Wuhledar was attacked six times by the Russian air force on Saturday. “The enemy is using scorched earth tactics,” Dmitrashkovsky said. “This is to ensure our defenders don’t find positions to defend themselves.”

However, it is doubtful that Ukraine will give up the city so easily. The Russian army had already tried to take the place in Donetsk Oblast in February and had to accept heavy losses. At that time, Putin’s army is said to have lost an entire elite unit, among other things.

War in Ukraine: Putin’s army had to accept severe losses in the first storming of Wuhledar

The setback in the storming of the city resembled a disaster. But Kremlin boss Putin simply smiled at Wuhledar’s losses. Among other things, the attacks on the site failed because Ukraine went on a tank hunt with US mines.

Moscow then drew consequences. At the end the Kremlin demoted a general because he had achieved nothing in Wuhledar. One reason for this was probably that Russia lost 130 tanks in the “biggest tank battle of the war” near the small Ukrainian town. Whether another attack on Wuhledar will bring different results remains to be seen in the coming days, if another offensive actually takes place on the location in the Donetsk Oblast.