In the invasion of Ukraine, Russia relies on the latest weapons of war. An intelligent mine is now to be used.

Moscow – Im Ukraine conflict gets president Volodymyr Zelenskyy military support from the Nato – not in the form of troops, but of arms deliveries. The British Prime Minister recently resigned Boris Johnson to the Ukraine at war with Russia With to supply even “deadlier weapons”.. Pictures in the social networks now prove that too Moscow resorts to more and more modern war technology.

Ukraine War: Russia uses mine against heavy vehicles

Several Photos on social platforms suggest that Wladimir Putin the Russian anti-vehicle mine PTKM-1R in Ukraine. There are no reports that the heavy land mine had ever been used in any sort of operation. The PTKM-1R is characterized by its intelligent deployment, in which the weak point of heavy vehicles – especially tanks – is to be exploited: the thinly armored top.

Patrick Senft from Armament Research Services, a company specializing in weapons and ammunition, explains in his weapons analysis that the PTKM-1R mine is equipped with several sensors. As soon as a tank comes within a hundred meters of the device, the mine shoots itself into the air and targets the war vehicle. After approximately four seconds of flight, the PTKM-1R fires heavy ammunition at the top of the intended target. A video on Twitter shows the guns and how deadly they work.

Ukraine War: Mine capable of penetrating heavy armor

According to the reports, the smart mine was first spotted in Ukraine on April 26. Its functionality is often compared to the American M-93 “Hornet”. Both weapons of war can sense their targets and are equipped with ammunition capable of penetrating even heavy armor. Whether the PTKM-1R has already fired on Ukrainian tanks is not known. (aa)