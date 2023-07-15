According to the Ukrainian president, Moscow forces use all their resources to stop Kiev soldiers

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was throwing all its resources into a campaign to stop Ukrainian troops from launching a counter-offensive.

“We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that the Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are doing everything they can to stop our soldiers.”, declared Zelensky on Friday (July 14, 2023). “Every success of every combat brigade deserves our gratitude”, he stated. The information is from Al Jazeera.

Russia dominates swaths of Ukraine’s territory in the east, south and southeast of the country. In early June, Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to recover the territory occupied by Russia.

“I don’t know how long it will take. To be honest, it can happen in many ways, completely different. But let’s do this and we’re ready”, he said at the time.

Zelensky met with the military on Friday (July 14). After the meet, Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukrainian forces in the south, said his troops were working to move “systematically” Russian forces from the occupied territories.

Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak’s chief of staff said the fighting had been tough for Ukrainian forces and that the offensive “it’s not moving that fast” how much could be expected.

