How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in the Kremlin held on Monday (17). | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

In an attack on the city of Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine, Russia used cluster bombs and destroyed a medical and humanitarian aid center, this Sunday (23), according to the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kirilenko.

“The occupants opened fire on the city at dawn with cluster munitions. There was a fire,” he said. According to Kirilenko, there were no casualties.

Rescue teams from the State Emergency Service went to the scene, but had to stop work because of the constant shelling. Humanitarian relief materials such as food packages, household chemicals and medical equipment were destroyed.