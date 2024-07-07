Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

A so-called barrage balloon in 2015 at a historic military parade in Moscow. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Russia is apparently now using an old tactic in the fight against Ukrainian drones: barrage balloons are supposed to bring the unmanned flying objects out of the sky. The technology has a new twist.

Moscow – With relatively cheap drones, Ukraine has repeatedly succeeded in carrying out military strikes against Russia, sometimes causing damage in the millions. For example, by destroying tanks or attacking oil dumps in the Russian hinterland. In order to ward off the unmanned aerial vehicles, Moscow now wants to revive an old technology in the Ukraine war, as the Russian news agency Ria Novosti reported at the beginning of July.

Russia tests “Barrier” system as drone defense in Ukraine war

The new defense system called “Barrier” was Ria Novosti Presented at a conference on drone detection in St. Petersburg at the beginning of July. The defense mechanism is based on balloons or airships with nets stretched between them. If an approaching flying object is detected, the system quickly rises into the air. As soon as a drone touches the net, it is caught. The corresponding section of the net then separates and a new section takes its place.

According to the manufacturer, the defense system should be able to carry up to 30 kilograms and reach a maximum height of 300 meters. “We manufacture the balloons for Barrier ourselves, the nets are manufactured by specialized companies,” said the general director of the airship company involved in the development. First Airship JSC, Polina Albek, the news agency Ria NovostiAccording to Albek, the system has already been tested and her company has already received pre-orders.

Russia’s attempt to protect itself against drone attacks: System “inspired” by World War I

The idea of ​​barrage balloons is not new: Already in First and Second World War This relatively simple type of air defence was used. It is particularly effective against low-level attacks. The systems are primarily suitable for point defence, for example of bases. The development was inspired by the First World War, in which airships with cables suspended from chains were actively used for defence purposes, confirmed Polina Albek, according to Ria NovostiWith “Barrier”, Moscow could now offer a not too costly defence against the comparatively cheap Ukrainian drones.

With this new system, Russian defense industry companies and the Russian armed forces on the front lines would continue their efforts to protect Russian military facilities and other objects from Ukrainian drone attacks, the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) commented on the developmentsIn addition to the “barrier” system, there are Russian According to military bloggers Buggies equipped with turrets, shotguns and close-range defense systems to combat Ukrainian drones, the ISW report said. (bme)