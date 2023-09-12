KB “Spectrum”: the SVO used the “Oblachko” repeater, which gives an advantage over the APU

In the Northern Military District zone, they began to use the “Oblachko” repeater for drones, developed by Russian specialists. It should provide an advantage to Russian troops over the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said Andrey Bratenkov, executive director of the Spectr design bureau, reports TASS.

“Tests of the repeater for the Oblachko UAV have been completed – this is a device that transmits a signal. We looked at the operating range of the product, it is more than five kilometers. We won’t give the exact number so that the enemy doesn’t understand how far we can reach him,” Bratenkov said. According to him, a competitive advantage over the enemy was achieved due to the fact that during development specialists went to other frequencies.

Before the advent of repeaters, it was possible to track the operator of a UAV, since his devices emitted a signal that he impersonated. Now the person will not be detectable, since the equipment will be located separately from him.

“As a next step, we will make the Cloud repeater mobile: it will hang in the air, and the operator will be on the ground in a shelter. This will significantly increase the safety and survivability of our UAV crews,” added Andrey Bratenkov.

Earlier in the United States they talked about NATO’s vulnerability to Russian UAVs. The problem with the North Atlantic Alliance is that it operates “the old fashioned way,” while the Russian Armed Forces have reformatted its army, realizing the importance of drones in battle, experts say.