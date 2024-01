US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby | Photo: EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis/CNP

The United States accused Russia on Thursday (4) of using ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea in its recent attacks against Ukraine, and also of trying to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, amid the ongoing war. being fought on Ukrainian soil since 2022.

White House spokesman John Kirby revealed at a press conference held on Thursday that American intelligence discovered that North Korea handed Russia launchers and ballistic missiles that have a range of about 900 kilometers. According to Kirby, Russia fired at least one of these missiles against Ukraine on December 30, 2023, and several others in attacks carried out against Ukrainians on Tuesday (2).

Kirby considered that the use of these missiles represents a “significant” and “concerning” escalation in the support that North Korea is giving to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. He said that in return, Pyongyang is seeking “military assistance from Moscow,” including “aircraft, armored vehicles and other advanced technologies.”

The spokesman also stated that Russia is negotiating with Iran to purchase short-range ballistic missiles, although these negotiations have not yet been concluded. He said the US is “concerned about the progress of these negotiations”, and that Iran has already supplied drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.

The US has sharply criticized Russia's military cooperation with both North Korea and Iran, two countries isolated internationally for their nuclear programs and human rights violations. The US has supported Ukraine in the war against Russia, which began in February 2022. (With EFE Agency)