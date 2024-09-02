Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov: Russia Used Grom-E1 Missile for the First Time

Russia has used a hybrid missile and guided aerial bomb, the Grom-E1, for the first time in strikes against Ukraine. This was reported on Monday, September 2, by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

During the evening shelling on August 31, the enemy used such an atypical weapon as the Grom-E1, a hybrid of a missile and a guided aerial bomb, against Kharkov for the first time. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkov

The mayor did not provide any other details.

Related materials:

Grom ammunition was first presented at MAKS-2015

The Grom family of ammunition, first presented at MAKS-2015, is based on the Kh-38 multi-purpose guided missile. Grom-1 is a missile, Grom-2 is a gliding guided bomb, which has an additional high-explosive fragmentation warhead installed instead of a rocket engine.

The launch weight of both munitions is 522 kilograms, the warhead of the Grom-1 weighs about 250 kilograms, while that of the Grom-2 is about 380 kilograms. The guidance system is inertial with satellite trajectory correction. Export versions of the munitions were also developed: Grom-E1 and Grom-E2, respectively.

Related materials:

Russian troops strike Azov military base

During the day on September 1, more than ten explosions occurred in Kharkov. The head of the Ukrainian Kharkov Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Sinegubov confirmed explosions and reported damage to infrastructure in the city.

The target of the Iskander operational-tactical missile strikes on Kharkov was the deployment point of the 3rd assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (“Azov”, a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

The temporary deployment point was located in the Target shopping mall in Kharkiv. Several weeks before the attack, local businesswoman Yulia Protas accused the Azovites of raiding the shopping mall.