The Russian Armed Forces used the latest Armata tanks in the zone of a special military operation in Ukraine

The Russian grouping of troops “South” used the latest T-14 “Armata” tanks in the course of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was reported to the TASS agency by a source in the military-industrial complex.

He explained that several main combat T-14s “participated in the battle to see how the tank would perform.” Later, the cars were withdrawn from the front line, the source added.

All necessary tests of the T-14 tank are still ongoing TASS source

Another source clarified that the tank entered service with units of the Southern Military District.

“Armata” was noticed in the NWO zone

Officially, the use of “Armata” during the special operation was not reported. However, in May, the American Military Watch Magazine wrote that the T-14 “Armata” was noticed in the zone of the NWO. The publication drew attention to the video in Western social networks, which shows how the tank is firing at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). After studying the video, the authors of the publication concluded that the new Russian tank demonstrates exceptional survivability, its invulnerability is facilitated by armor over 900 millimeters thick in combination with Malachite dynamic protection and Afganit active protection.

In April, a RIA Novosti source also reported that the Russian military began to use the T-14 to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, he clarified that this type of equipment was not used in direct assault operations, although the Armat crews honed combat coordination at training grounds in one of the people’s republics of Donbass. Also, the source noted, the tanks used in the NMD zone have acquired additional side protection from enemy anti-tank ammunition.

In February, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, citing the REVERSE SIDE OF THE MEDAL Telegram channel, reported that T-14 Armata tanks were seen on the border of the Rostov region. “Judging by the fact that the May 9 parade is not coming soon, we all understand where they are being transferred. I won’t attach a photo, I don’t have the habit of helping our opponents, ”the author of the channel said.

At the same time, footage of the use of the T-14 Armata in the special operation zone appeared on the network. The video was published by the Telegram channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring”. A short video shows how the combat vehicle stands in the field and fires a cannon.

The superiority of “Armata” over Abrams and Leopard was recognized in the West

Previously, Le Figaro columnist Charles Lecourier described the Armata as the most obscure term in the equation for Western intelligence. “Military experts know almost nothing about him,” he said, recalling the opinion of the International Institute for Strategic Studies that the T-14 would become the main force in the Russian tank forces.

The journalist warned that the Western M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks would not be able to cope with the Russian novelty in the event of a military clash in Ukraine. In addition, Lecurier called the tank a breakthrough in comparison with other Russian armored vehicles, and also recalled that the technologically revolutionary tank had already been used during a special military operation.

In April, retired American officer Brent Eastwood admired the Armata. According to him, the T-14 has interesting features. In particular, the crew of three is not placed in the turret, but is located in an armored chamber in front of the hull. Speaking about the firepower of the T-14, he pointed out that the tank’s gun is a powerful 125-mm smooth-bore model with automatic ammunition. In addition, Eastwood noted that the Armata’s main gun can fire anti-tank missiles designed to penetrate the armor of modern Western vehicles such as the M1A2 Abrams and Leopard 2.