In this file photo taken on March 10, 2011, then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with then-US Vice President Joe Biden during a meeting in Moscow | Photo: ALEXEY DRUZHININ / POOL / AFP

Russia and the United States resumed this Tuesday (31) contacts on arms control. This dialogue has been suspended since the beginning of the Ukrainian War.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held talks with the new US ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, on “some current issues on arms control”. The announcement was made via a statement issued by the Government of Russia.

Rybakov admitted in recent weeks that there is still no forecast for holding a bilateral commission on the Start III or Novo Start Disarmament Treaty, which expires in 2026.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that US support for Ukraine is the main impediment to the resumption of this agreement. Among the actions carried out is the inspection of nuclear installations in these locations.

In December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that this freeze in dialogue between these countries puts global stability at risk.

“It is clear that this could lead to direct conflicts between the nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences,” he declared.