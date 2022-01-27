The Government of Vladimir Putin assured this January 27 that the written response of the United States and NATO to its demands does not address the main demands, focused on redesigning security agreements after the Cold War. The Kremlin noted that “there is room” to continue a dialogue, but on secondary issues. Tension rises as neither side shows willingness to back down from their armed presence and military exercises in Eastern Europe.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the written response from the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) did not address the Kremlin’s main demands to end the armed tension on Ukraine’s borders.

The highest representative of Russian diplomacy pointed out that his counterpart’s response gives hope to start a “serious dialogue”, but on secondary issues and not on fundamental issues.

President Vladimir Putin will decide Russia’s next steps, Lavrov added.

The Kremlin’s reply wrecks the hopes of a prompt negotiated solution to the conflict and after the expectations for the written response that Washington and the Military Alliance finally delivered on Wednesday, January 26.

This is the response to the list of demands that Moscow delivered to Washington and NATO on December 17.

Among the requirements stand out: the prohibition of Ukraine joining NATO; the end of the activity of the military alliance in Eastern Europe, including the Ukrainian territory, the Caucasus and Central Asia and the commitment that neither Washington nor Moscow deploy short or medium range missiles outside their territories.

Basically, the Russian government demands that the West withdraw its military and weapons to the place where they were stationed in 1997, in the countries that were not members of NATO at that time. Among them Bulgaria and Romania.

Likewise, the Kremlin sees the eventual union of its neighbor Ukraine to NATO as a red line because, due to its location at the gates of Russia, it is considered a security threat that it is not willing to allow.

However, the West sees Russia’s 2014 annexation of the then-Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, its backing of Donbass separatists, and the exponential surge of troops along Ukraine’s border over the past year as excessive actions. .

For an eventual agreement, the West demands proof from the Kremlin that it will not attack Ukraine. The Joe Biden Administration warns of drastic personal sanctions against Putin and other high-ranking officials if his government orders an attack on Ukrainian territory. But neither side seems willing to budge on the ground as tensions mount.

What are NATO’s next steps if fears of an invasion of Ukraine come true?

Despite the exchange of threats, a direct response from the military alliance is not mandatory and there is no consensus on the matter.

Although Kiev is a close partner and was promised eventual membership at the organization’s summit in 2008, it is not part of NATO, so the transatlantic alliance is not obligated to defend it.

US President Joe Biden, whose country leads NATO, has already signaled that he would not send US or allied troops to fight Russia in Ukraine.

Would the West then arm the Ukrainian military? At the moment, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, of 30 member countries including the 27 European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, is working with Kiev to modernize its armed forces.

Canada operates a training program on Ukrainian soil, while Denmark steps up efforts to bring the former Soviet republic’s security forces up to NATO standards.

Washington, London and the Baltic states are sending weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles, small arms and ships. For its part, Turkey has sold drones to the Volodymyr Zelensky administration that its army has used in the east of the country against Russian-backed separatists.

However, Germany has already made it clear that it is against sending weapons to Ukraine. Instead, Berlin has promised an entire field hospital, for around $6 million, and the necessary training for Ukrainian soldiers to operate it.

The alliance has also said it will help Ukraine defend against cyberattacks allegedly at the hands of Moscow, for which it is providing security and communications equipment for military commanders.

However, NATO is preparing. The US Department of Defense has placed some 8,500 US soldiers on high alert. Denmark will send a frigate to the Baltic Sea and four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania. Spain has sent a minesweeper and a frigate to join the organization’s naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

Madrid is also considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria, while the Netherlands has also offered two F-35 fighter jets to Bulgaria starting in April. And France can send troops to Romania.

NATO has four multinational battle groups with some 4,000 soldiers, led by Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland.

Those troops serve as “tripwires” for NATO’s 40,000-plus-strong response force to rush in and bring in more US troops and weapons from across the Atlantic.

The threats could be delayed. An armed confrontation would have serious consequences for all parties, which is why, despite the differences, they still give space to diplomatic channels.

NATO, which is both a political and a military organization, has offered further talks with Moscow in the form of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels to find a solution.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price warned in the last few hours that the US would work with Germany to ensure that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline does not start operating if Russia invades Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs confirmed. Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock.

It is a movement that would bring great economic damage to Moscow and that puts at risk the supply of gas in Europe, currently transported from Russian soil, passing through Ukraine.

With Reuters, AP and local media