Two Russian fighter jets collide with a US drone over the waters of the Black Sea. The collision risks raising tensions in the context of the war in Ukraine. The episode, which involved two Russian Su-27s and a US MQ-9 drone, is currently being told differently by the two sides.

WHAT THE USA SAY – The American reconstruction is entrusted to the words of General James Hecker, commander of the stars and stripes air forces in Europe and Africa.

“At 7.03am, one of “two” Russian Su-27 jets “in the area” struck the propeller of the MQ-9, forcing US forces to shoot down the MQ-9 in international waters. Several times before the collision, the Su-27s released fuel by flying in front of the MQ-9 in an imprudent, unprofessional and unprofessional manner.” The drone’s propeller was damaged and the US decided to shoot down its aircraft, which crashed in international waters and was not recovered.

“This accident demonstrates a lack of competence as well as” dangerous and unprofessional behavior “, the words of Hecker, who seems to underline the inexperience of the Russian pilots almost in an attempt not to favor an escalation.

“We ask the Russians to behave in a professional and safe manner” adds Hecker, arguing that “US and allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace”.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, expressed his opinion on the clash, defining the behavior of the Russian pilots as “reckless”. It’s not unusual for Moscow’s jets to intercept US drones over the Black Sea: the situation, Kirby says, has already occurred. However, today’s episode represents a unicum for the conduct of the Russian pilots.

The US used Reaper drones over the Black Sea even before the war started. The aircraft can monitor large swathes of territory by flying up to 16,000 metres. They are equipped with sensors and equipment to collect information for extended periods, thus offering fundamental indications for tracking movements on the ground and for defining strategies.

WHAT RUSSIA SAYS – The American MQ-9 Reaper drone that crashed in the Black Sea ”was violating the regulations for the use of airspace” and for this reason ”the Russian fighter jets took off”. But ”there was no contact between the American drone and the Russian fighters” which ”did not use weapons”. This is what the Russian Defense Ministry claims in a note relaunched by the RIA Novosti news agency. ”The American drone, following a sudden manoeuvre, lost control in flight, lost altitude and crashed into the water”, claims the ministry.

”The drone was flying towards the border of the Russian Federation”, adds the note, stating that the aircraft had ”the transponders switched off”. The ministry also states that “after the drone was detected, the fighters of the Russian armed forces on duty took off”.