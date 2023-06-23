US State Department: Permanent members of the UN Security Council held talks on nuclear weapons in Cairo

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council – Russia, the United States, China, France and Britain – held talks on nuclear weapons in Cairo. About it informed The US State Department, which convened the meeting.

The negotiations took place on June 13-14, but it became known about them a week later. The consultations focused on strategic risk reduction and nuclear doctrines and were attended by experts from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense of the five countries.

“The US delegation welcomed the professional approach of the delegations and the inclusion of representatives of the defense departments in the thematic discussions,” the State Department said in a statement.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the delivery of the first nuclear weapons to Belarus. According to him, the related work will be completed before the end of the summer. At the same time, Moscow refused to disclose the exact number of nuclear charges that are planned to be placed on the territory of the neighboring republic. US President Joe Biden called the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons irresponsible, and the UN called on Moscow and Minsk to refrain from using weapons and “act in a responsible manner.”