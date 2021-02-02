Russia US, Britain and Germany reprimand verdict – Navalny support forces show live broadcast from Moscow right now

Britain and the United States were among the first foreigners to disapprove of Navalny’s verdict.

In Russia a play familiar from last weekend’s protests was repeated on Tuesday as police tried to block an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin protests by supporters by arresting them en masse.

The Navalni trial gathered hundreds of his supporters near the Moscow courthouse, of which police caught more than 360 during the day. The number of detainees was recorded by the NGO OVD info.

The Moscow court of law discussed Tuesday morning from the prosecutor’s request amending Navalnyin three and a half year suspended sentence unconditional. The court by decision changed Navalny’s old parole three and a half year sentence in absolute terms, but declined his has endured ten months of arestit in favor of the convicted. Navalnyi is therefore serving his sentence for two years and eight months.

Immediately after the verdict was announced, Navalnyi troops summoned people to a demonstration in central Moscow on Manege Square.

Navalnyin the prison sentence he received provoked outrageous reactions abroad, as expected. Britain was one of the first countries to demand the immediate and unconditional release not only of Navalny but also of all the protesters arrested in the last couple of weeks.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the trial perverted and said it would show that Russia is unable to meet even the basic demands expected of any responsible member of the international community.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was “deeply concerned” by the Russian authorities ’decision to sentence Navalnyi to prison. According to Blinken, the United States intends to discuss with its allies how Russia can be held accountable.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also demanded the immediate release of Navalny. He called the verdict on Twitter a bitter attack on fundamental rights and the rule of law.

Navalnyin the trial restricted movement in Moscow. The authority blocked the townspeople’s access to the Red Square as early as Monday night, Ria Novosti said. Navalny’s troops had previously urged supporters to arrive at the courthouse.

In Moscow, riot police closed the streets surrounding the courthouse as early as eight in the morning and began to arrest people before the hearing began. Hundreds of police officers patrolled around the courthouse, and they blocked the entire block.

According to Russian media, police transported many car detainees from the courthouse area on Tuesday afternoon. At least four of those arrested were journalists, the Russian RBK magazine said. The detainees were taken to police stations in various parts of Moscow. According to OVD information, many detainees had their phones taken away from the police or banned from calling.

In St. Petersburg, police had prepared for the protests by bringing police cars and tube-like cars into the city center the day before the verdict was announced.

Of St. Petersburg Fontanka magazine according to police vehicles had been parked along the Neva high street and its side streets from Vosstanija Square to the Admiralty. Police Omon special forces had gathered in the palace square in the evening.

The most pro-Naval demonstrations have been held all over Russia over the past two weekends. Tens of thousands of people have taken part in the protests. Last Sunday, police arrested a record number of more than five thousand protesters in Russia.

