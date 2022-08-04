Russia | US basketball player Brittney Griner received a nine-year prison sentence in Russia – President Biden: “Unacceptable”

Basketball player Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling in Russia. Griner was also fined one million rubles.

American basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced on Thursday for drug possession and smuggling in Russia. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined one million rubles (about 16,000 euros).

According to the court, Griner committed the crime intentionally.

Griner, 31, was charged with drug smuggling in Russia after e-cigarette cartridges filled with cannabis oil were found in his luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

The prosecutor demanded a nine and a half year prison sentence for Griner. According to the prosecutor, Griner had deliberately concealed the importation of an illegal substance and claimed that he had nothing to pay customs.

Griner’s lawyers said they were disappointed by the verdict and planned to appeal it.

Also the President of the United States Joe Biden commented on Griner’s verdict immediately after it was announced. According to Biden, the sentence is “unacceptable” and Russia should release the basketball player immediately.

Griner has admitted his guilt. He pleaded in court that his intention was not to bring cannabis to Russia, let alone use it.

“My intention was not to break the law. It was an honest mistake and I hope it doesn’t end my life here,” Griner said in court Thursday, apologizing to his team and family.

Brittney Griner on her way to a court hearing on Thursday.

Brittney Griner listened to the court’s decision in Khimki outside Moscow on Thursday, August 4.

Griner has previously said that he does not understand how the e-cigarette cartridges ended up in his luggage.

“If I had to guess, I think it was due to hasty packing. I was recovering from a coronavirus infection and I was stressing about packing because I had to make sure the coronavirus tests were included,” Griner said last week.

According to Griner, he had been prescribed medical cannabis in the United States to treat chronic injuries in the off-season.

Russia and the United States have recently been negotiating a prisoner swap that would see Griner and a former Marine convicted of espionage Paul Whelan could return to the United States.

In exchange, a Russian arms dealer would be handed over Viktor But. But is known by the nickname “dealer of death”. He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States in 2011.

Griner was arrested in February of this year, a few days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. According to the US administration, the arrest was made on false grounds, and Russia was rumored to be trying to use Griner in a prisoner exchange.

According to President Joe Biden, the United States will continue to work diligently to try to bring Griner and Whelan back home.

in Yekaterinburg Griner, who played in Russia last winter, has won two Olympic golds, two World Cup golds, the WNBA championship and the NCAA college series championship in her career.