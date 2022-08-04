Russia | US basketball player Brittney Griner gets her sentence in Russia – the prosecutor demands almost ten years in prison

Brittney Griner, accused of drug trafficking, will be sentenced today, Thursday. Russia and the United States have negotiated a prisoner exchange, which also includes Griner.

in Russia the prosecutor demands for the American basketball star To Brittney Griner nine and a half years in prison, reports news agency Reuters. The trial regarding the matter will be held today, Thursday.

31-year-old Griner is accused of drug smuggling in Russia. E-cigarette cartridges filled with cannabis oil were found in his luggage at Moscow airport in February.

You can watch the live broadcast from outside the courthouse in Khimki, Russia, in the attached video:

According to the prosecutor, Griner had deliberately concealed the importation of an illegal substance and claimed that he had nothing to pay customs.

Griner has admitted his guilt. He pleads that his intention was not to bring cannabis to Russia, let alone to use it.

“My intention was not to break the law. It was an honest mistake,” Griner said in court Thursday, apologizing to his team and family.

Griner has said before that he does not understand how the e-cigarette cartridges had ended up in his luggage.

“If I had to guess, I think it was due to packing in a hurry. I was recovering from a corona infection and I stressed packing because I had to make sure the corona tests were included,” Griner said last week.

According to Griner, he had been prescribed medical cannabis in the United States to treat chronic injuries in the off-season.

Griner’s lawyers plead that the court should give the lightest sentence possible in the case, if a sentence is necessary.

The court will issue its decision later on Thursday.

Russia and the United States have recently been negotiating a prisoner swap that would see Griner and a former Marine convicted of espionage Paul Whelan could return to the United States. In exchange, a Russian arms dealer would be handed over Viktor But. But is known by the nickname “dealer of death”. He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States in 2011.

Griner was arrested in February of this year, a few days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. According to the US administration, the arrest was made on false grounds, and Russia was rumored to be trying to use Griner in a prisoner exchange.

in Yekaterinburg Griner, who played in Russia last winter, has won two Olympic golds, two World Cup golds, the WNBA championship and the university NCAA championship in her career.